The Peoria Train Fair returns after year of cancelations

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From learning to collecting train models.

The annual Peoria Train Fair made its return Sunday after a year of cancelations.

More than 20 vendors from all over the country set up at the Illinois Central College East Peoria campus. People got the chance to see the latest train models, some even dating back to the 1930s.

The River City Model Railroad Club is the organization that hosted the fair and one member, Rick Stephenson said turnout was great and hopes people walked away with more than just merchandise.

“We really put on the fair for two reasons, one to attract the people who were active in model railroading but we also wanted to expose the hobby to youngsters and show them what they can do and what is possible and give them a chance to get involved and they are going to be the growth of the hobby to continue,” said Stephenson.

The next train fair will be held in February of 2022.