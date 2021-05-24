The Pizza Peel announces reopening date

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — A pizza restaurant has announced a reopening date after closing earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, The Pizza Peel announced it will be reopening Wednesday, May 26. The Pizza Peel has been closed since May 1.

Previously, the restaurant announced it was planning to reopen on May 17, stating it is excited to serve the people of Central Illinois again.

The Pizza Peel will be open for carry-out only Tuesday — Saturday from 4 p.m. — 9 p.m.

More information is available on the Pizza Peel Facebook page and website.