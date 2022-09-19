The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL.



The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.



The Place for Children with Autism focuses on ABA therapy techniques and creates a welcoming classroom environment— where children can meet with like-minded peers. All families need to enroll their children is an autism diagnosis.



For more information, you can watch our interview with Mackenzie Laesch and Megan Hartman. You can also visit their website.