PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A proposed underground carbon dioxide pipeline for Peoria is getting more pushback. City leaders are asking for a moratorium on the matter.

Outside of Peoria city hall Monday night, a petition campaign to show the Peoria city council the intent and extent of public concerns regarding carbon dioxide pipelines.

The proposed plan to bring CO2 pipelines underground from Iowa to Indiana that will cross through Peoria is raising concerns.

Joyce Blumenshire with the Heart of Illinois Group Sierra Club voiced her concerns to the city council.

“If this thing gets approved, and it’s coming, then it’s too late, and we need to find out more information ahead of time. Do we know what insurance will be needed for public facilities, what impacts will there be on existing infrastructure, what does a co pipeline mean possibly to homeowners insurance, can they get insurance,” asked Blumenshine.

All of these questions will be answered on July 26 at the Carver Center.

Both Biourja and Wolf Carbon Solutions, The company proposing the pipeline, will be coming to Peoria to answer public questions from 6 to 8 p.m.