The ‘pour-fect’ Saturday for Wine & Whiskey lovers in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Wine and Whiskey lovers alike untied to celebrate Peoria’s 8th annual Wine and Whiskey Walk.

The event took place Saturday at Junction City Shopping Center and saw over 600 people partaking in the festivities.

Attendees were able to enjoy live music, outdoor games, dining, and tasting more than 30 different wines and whiskeys.

This year saw a partnership with the Peoria Public Schools Foundation and Junction City where all of the proceeds went to support one of the foundation’s causes.

Cindy Morris, president of the Peoria Public Schools Foundation, said the proceeds this year went to benefitting their Horizon Program, which is a career and college-based middle school program.

“With the Horizon’s Club each year our goal is growth, so reaching more students, Morris said. “So you know this kind of support, this event and the proceeds just means we reach more students.”

Morris also said each year, the Wine and Whiskey Walk sets a goal for raising about $10,000.

Event planner Brittany Duffield said with the success of this year’s event, they’re already planning to make next year’s bigger and better.