The Corn Stock Theatre is getting into the holiday spirit! Watch our interview with the director of their upcoming show, The ReGifters, to learn more about their upcoming production.



To get tickets, you can visit the Corn Stock Theatre website.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students (College ID and under).

The ReGifters will play from November 11th to November 19th.



Here are a list of show times for you!

November 11-12, 18-19 at 7:30 PM

November 13 & 20 at 2:30 PM

