PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- The Salvation Army’s annual food box and Toys for Tots giveaway is quickly approaching with the holiday season.

Families in the tri-county areas have a chance to register for holiday assistance, as well as receive coats, hats, and gloves for as long as supplies last. The food boxes include items for a Christmas meal, including a $20 gift card for your meat of choice.

Major Heath Sells, Peoria Area Commander for the Salvation Army, expresses the importance of their holiday season giveaway. “It is our goal here at the Salvation Army to provide Christmas that children and families so desperately deserve, as well as providing year-long support that they need.”

Online registration begins November 2 here.

Registration in Pekin is as follows: Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 through Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All in-person registrations will be at the Pekin Salvation Army’s 360 Life Center at 243 Derby St, Pekin.

Registration in Peoria is as follows: Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 2903 W. Nebraska Ave, Peoria. Nov. 9, 16, 30, and December 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Salvation Army Family Service Center, 417 NE Adams, Peoria.

Major Heath Sells says the Salvation Army provides assistance to families year-round. “It’s our desire to provide hope and help for those most in need when they need it most.”

The Salvation Army expects to give away approximately 4,000 food boxes and to give toys to around 3,500 children this holiday season.