The Salvation Army is offering a free meal for first responders

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service will be offering Grill and Go meals to local first responders May 1.

The grilled lunches will be available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at 803 Kennedy Dr. in Pekin.

Director of The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Sam Amick said the meals are a special thank you to first responders.

“We are grateful to those first responders who tirelessly serve our communities every day regardless of the personal risks to themselves,” Amick said. “We are making these meals available to say thank you to these special men and women.”

First responders who won’t be able to pick up a Grill and Go meal can call ahead to have it delivered. Orders for deliveries must be made by Thursday afternoon.

