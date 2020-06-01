The Salvation Army Peoria Citadel to host Prayer Walk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army Peoria Citadel is coordinating a Community Prayer Walk Tuesday.

The Salvation Army welcomes the community to gather at the Peoria Citadel located at 2903 W. Nebraska Avenue around 1 p.m. After a collective prayer at 1:30 p.m. community members will walk the neigborhood.

Officer and pastor for The Salvation Army Peoria Citadel Major Health Sells said the army wants to open their eyes and ears to the community’s concerns.

“We have family and friends, brothers and sisters, who are hurting,” Sells said. “We offer you the chance to join us in a prayer walk to let them know we will not take refuge in our building but will open our eyes and ears to listen, to hear and to see their hurts and pains and let them know we stand with them.”

Everyone who attends is expected to bring a face mask and practice safe social distancing.

