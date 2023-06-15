LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Sheriff’s continues their search for 63-year-old Amos D. Morgan of Joliet, who was reported missing on May 12.

On May 25, Morgan’s 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was found abandoned in a rural area of Otter Creek Township.

Several searches of the area have been conducted.

He was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. The search for Morgan is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at (815) 724-3100.