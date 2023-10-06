MONMOUTH, Ill. (WMBD) — Ten people have been selected to search for the next president of Monmouth College.

The individuals were appointed by the vice chair of the Monmouth Board of Trustees and chair of Monmouth’s Presidential Search Committee Ralph R. Velazquez Jr.

“Our inclusive Presidential Search Committee represents the College’s deeply committed and enthusiastic constituencies,” said Velazquez, who is a 1979 Monmouth graduate. “This is an exciting time to be part of the Monmouth College community, and we look forward to working with the person who will help this College meet the challenges higher education faces and lead Monmouth to its next level of greatness.”

The search committee includes trustees Christine Beierman ’90, Mahendran Jawaharlal ’86, Brad Nahrstadt ’89, Nancy Snowden, faculty members Saadullah Bashir of Business and economics and Audra Goach of chemistry and chair of the faculty senate, staff members Vice President of Development and College Relations Hannah Maher and Vice President of Finance and Business Holly Tharp, and student Luis Castillo ’24 of Chicago, who is the president of the student senate.

The president will be selected in the early months of 2024 and will assume the office in summer of 2024.

This will be the college’s 15th president and will succeed Clarence Wyatt who has held the office since the summer of 2014.

The search committee will have several listening sessions and will conduct a survey to help aid in shaping the search. The committee will be assisted by the firm Storbeck Search.