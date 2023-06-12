EDWARDS Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 people came out Monday to search for 32-year-old Logan Dunne.

Dunne is 5’10 and was reported last seen in blue jeans and a blue shirt leaving Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria on foot. Dunne has been a type 1 diabetic since he was four years old.

His family knows the longer he goes without his insulin, the more danger he’s in.

“He could still be on his feet, but there’s a possibility he might be in a diabetic coma,” said Logan’s Father Brian Dunne.

His parents said they tried reaching out to the hospital for an update on their son but were denied any information due to HIPAA laws and weren’t made aware that he had left the hospital.

“Methodist Hospital did not tell us he left for three days because of HIPAA laws even though we called all weekend to ask them how his condition was, and they never let us speak to him,” said Brian Dunne.

His family is calling on others to help bring their son home. Logan’s Mother Heather Dunne is hopeful her son will come home and said she was thankful for the local support.

“When you look around and the area is just so huge to search on our own and right now I don’t think either one of us could coordinate something like this because we’re just, our minds our just with Logan like where is he?” asked Heather Dunne.

Eileen Huber, a family friend of the Dunne’s organized the search parties in the hope to shed some light on the disappearance.

“I just felt the need to be able to pull as many people together and just help the family, we’ve sent them out from Pottstown all the way down Route 8 and down the different streets getting over to Brimfield,” said Huber.

Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies have received some potential location tips, but they’re still asking for public help. Deputies said the latest unconfirmed sighting comes from the Shell gas station on Kickapoo-Edwards road on Sunday.