The Second City traveling comedy group to perform in the Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The legendary improv & comedy group, The Second City, is making its way to the Twin Cities this Friday.

The improvisational theater troupe has a host of superstar alumni, including Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Bob Odenkirk, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, and hundreds more. Here’s the full list.

Matt Sheehan & Kyreon Lee spoke exclusively with cast member Claudia Martinez on what fans can expect during Friday’s show, and what else is coming up for the group.

The show goes from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday night at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts located at 600 N. East Street Bloomington, Illinois 61701.

More information can be found here.

While the group is based in Chicago, it also has training programs and live theaters in Toronto and Los Angeles.