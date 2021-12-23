The Shoppes at Grand Prairie host nick-of-time shopping event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With community members wrapping up their Christmas shopping, the Shoppes at Grand Prairie is celebrating last-minute gifters.

Thursday, from 12-4 p.m. the shops hosted a nick-of-time shopping event.

The event included a visit from Santa, carriage rides, and train rides for children. All of the activities were provided for free.

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie marketing and specialty leasing manager, Megan Otto, said the event is about providing families with an experience near Christmas.

“We know that’s what really makes it fun for families, for everyone, so we really like to have those things for the whole entire family to come out and have something to enjoy while they shop,” Otto said.

Otto also said there’s been a great improvement in holiday shopping compared to 2020.

The Shoppes at Grand Prairie will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hours may vary by store.