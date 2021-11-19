The Shoppes at Grand Prairie welcome Santa back for the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Santa stopped at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie to hear Christmas wishes and ring in the holiday season for the Santa Arrival and Grand Tree Lighting event Friday.

Held virtually last year, people were invited back to the outdoor mall to enjoy Santa’s Village, song performances from Nitsche Theatre Arts, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Megan Otto, the Shoppes’ marketing and specialty leasing manager, said it feels great to host the local favorite holiday tradition again.

“In-person events, in general, customers are missing, and they’re just happy to be out and about,” Otto said. “The Shoppes is beautiful, especially during the holiday season, and we have some new fun things.”

Otto said Santa’s Village is taking extra precautions to keep people safe. She said they’re limiting the number of people inside, and requiring masks unless you’re taking a photo with Mr. or Mrs. Claus.

She said they have more fun events planned throughout the holiday season, like Discover Peoria’s alpaca meet and greet, appearances by the Grinch, and a movie night with Santa.

Kids can visit Santa every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting on Black Friday, Nov. 26, until Dec. 23.

A list of upcoming events can be found on their website.

