PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “The Shoulders on Which We Stand,” is the theme for the Peoria NAACP Branch’s 61st Freedom Fund Banquet.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the signature event on Saturday.

The evening will be filled with awards, poetry, singing and showcasing the branch’s ACT-SO program. This year’s keynote speaker is journalist Roland Martin.

Pastor Marvin Hightower, President of Peoria NAACP, said he hopes people will leave feeling inspired by Martin’s words and the overall event.

“I believe this will be one of those times where he will give an inspiring speech or as he likes to say, ‘Bring the funk,’ and to light a fire under us, to get us excited. And also to commemorate this great event,” said Hightower.

This is a sold-out event, but Hightower said to get ready for Justice Lisa Holder White. She’s the first black female to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court and she’s slated as 2024’s keynote speaker.