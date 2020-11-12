THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Morton High School offers virtual madrigal dinner

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The show must go on! That’s the motto for Morton High School theater students this year.

The traditional madrigal dinner is still happening, but now from the comfort of your home.



The school’s musical director, Heather Berger, said the students recorded their play, and the Cookery in Morton created medieval-themed meal kits for families to cook themselves while watching the play.

“We are inviting people to dress up, to dress in costume if they want to. To really make it a medieval, magical experience at home. And it’s kind of interesting for my singers this year because they are usually performing for the audience and this time they actually get to watch their performance while they eat their meals with their families,” Berger said.

The show will be available to watch on Dec. 4. If you do not have a child in the play, but want to watch the show online, you have to order a meal-kit from The Cookery in Morton.

Ordering the $50 meal kit will grant you access to the link. Berger said the meal-kit should feed 4-6 people and will include all ingredients to make: wassail, your choice of seared pork or chicken Breast with pan sauce, roasted root vegetables and, apple galette for dessert. Rolls and cinnamon butter will be included with your dinner kit.

Orders can be placed here.