The show will go on; Roanoke fireworks set for July 3

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — While many fireworks shows are cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the Village of Roanoke will continue its yearly show.

The show is set for July 3.

The Village Board recognizes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ‘Restore Illinois’ plan restricts large public gatherings, but they still want to celebrate America’s independence while acting responsibly.

You can find Village President Michael Smith’s full statement below.

At a special Village Board meeting on May 29th, the Village Trustees affirmed the Village’s intent to proceed with the annual fireworks show. Even though the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan and his Executive Orders place restrictions on large public gatherings, we believe the people of Roanoke and Woodford County can act responsibly in their own best interest. This does not have to be an all or nothing situation. We can have our fireworks celebrating America’s independence while still acting responsibly. All of us are well aware of the guidance regarding social distancing and know how to implement those guidelines according to our personal and family needs. For those folks that want to join in the festivities, please participate responsibly and enjoy the show while implementing the guidance regarding social distancing. For those folks that do not feel comfortable joining the celebration for whatever reason, perhaps you could enjoy the show from your backyard, porch or vehicle. Michael Smith | Roanoke Village President

“The Trustees and I hope the fireworks show will bring some sense of normalcy to this holiday after spending both Easter and Memorial Day under stay at home orders. May we see our State and our Nation continue the emotional and physical healing we are all desperately yearning for. May God Bless America,” Smith said.