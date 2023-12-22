PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The South Side Mission is cooking and packing all the food that is going out for the Christmas meal Delivery on the morning of December 25th.

This year is the 52nd annual Christmas meal delivery, and they are planning to supply over 3,000 meals to those in need. The South Side Mission was able to get enough volunteers for this year’s delivery, however, they always welcome more.

A family of volunteers, that has been lending a helping hand for four generations, says they use this as a good time to bond. “We enjoy doing it. It’s kind of a bonding for our family too. Even when our relatives come from California, they come too, so it’s a great bonding time for us and for our family.” said Russell Ivie, regular volunteer.

They are cooking and packing ham, mashed potatoes, pies, and stuffing to be delivered. While sign-ups for the delivery are closed, they are still offering an in-person lunch for those who need a hot meal.