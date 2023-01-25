PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue.

They wrote the following on Facebook:

“THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and business. It was a tough decision but we will be temporarily closed for the time being. We will do our best to keep you updated.”

They did not elaborate on when they may reopen, or why they are closing their doors. However, the shop was closed several days last week due to staffing issues.