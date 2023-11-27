PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- November 27th marks the first official day of the 2024 election cycle.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, candidates lined up to file their established party petitions. McLean and Peoria counties expected higher turn-outs than they got, but Tazewell County had a line.

“I really was expecting a few more people. When you come in at 8 a.m., there’s the potential that you can be first on the ballot. So that’s always something that people are wanting to strive for.” Elizabeth Gannon, Executive Director for Peoria County Election Commission, reflected on this morning.

Candidates can file starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 4th between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Petitions that are filed before or after the dates listed, will not be accepted.

A list of candidates that filed will be posted daily until the end of the filing dates.

The primary election will be in March 2024.