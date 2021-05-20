“The Streets Belong to Me” kicks off Friday, aims to keep kids away from violent activities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – More than 150 green bags filled and sealed going into the hands of kids in Peoria to kick off this summer in a positive way.

“I know lately there has been a lot of violence and so we are hoping that this will steer the young kids into doing more positive things in the park district,” said Proctor Recreational Center General Manager, Jonelle McCloud.

The annual event is called “The Streets Belong to Me,” and it’s the events eighth year anniversary.

“Divides to try to make the kids take ownership of their own neighborhoods,” said McCloud.

N’keyah Taylor was born and raised in Peoria and she said getting community members involved creates a greater impact on the youth.

“When the community sees individuals from their community doing things, it kind of invites them to say oh ok they are doing it then I can too,” said Taylor.

Activities kick off on Friday and the event is bringing park districts together.

“We’ve actually combined more of the programming of the district so we will have mobile rec, we will have imagination playground we’ll have the Peoria playhouse,” said Taylor.

Following the fun on Friday kids get to participate in a basketball tournament but under one condition.

“On the registration form, they have to fill out the three things they are going to do this summer to stay out of violent activities,” said McCloud.

For more information on this event and others coming this summer, you can Peoria Park District’s website.