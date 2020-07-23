The Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest will be held in August

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Taste of McLean County Fair Food Fest will be held Aug. 5-9, at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington.

According to McLean County Fair Manager Michael Swartz, concessions will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A variety of fair food will be available during the event including corn dogs, funnel cakes, gator on a stick, giant tenderloins, ice cream, and more. Food can be eaten at the fairground or taken to go.

The full 2020 McLean County fair was canceled in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swartz said that seven of the original 17 food vendors will be returning for the County fair food fest.

Social distancing and safety measures will be taken at the event. Guest will be required to wear a mask at all times except for when they are at a table eating.

