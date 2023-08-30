PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The third clue for the 2023 Jimmy John’s Marigold Festival Medallion Hunt was released Wednesday.

According to the Pekin Chamber of Commerce’s website, the medallion hunt takes place at the end of August to give local detectives a chance to decipher clues and locate the medallion hidden somewhere on public property in Pekin.

The third clue is:

In my 36 years of teasing so many hunters, Now empowered by technology and its change.

But when it comes to this tradition,

I see it more as having been simply rearranged.

Something Einstein said was more important.

Apply a line from a late Beatles’ song.

Talking about things that surround us;

For the hard working he’s possibly wrong.

Gary Gillis

Cluemeister

According to the Marigold Festival Event Program, the grand prize for finding the medallion this year is $1,500.

This year’s medallion was designed by Pekin Community High School student Olivia Torrey.