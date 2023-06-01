NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On June 27, the Town of Normal will be having a public meeting to seek the communities feedback on the re-envision Vernon Avenue from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue.
“We invite the public to attend a presentation to learn more and provide feedback. The
presentation will be followed by small group discussions designed to help the town better
understand improvements the community values most,” says City Manager Pamela Reece. “We
want to hear from the public to ensure we understand the needs of all users.”
The project objectives include:
- Lowering vehicles speeds in the area
- Increasing driver awareness
- Providing safe crossing for all pedestrians, including elementary school students and bicyclists
The community event will be Tuesday, June 27 at 6:15 p.m. located at Council Chambers in Room 409 in the Uptown Station.
If you need assistance accessing any program, service or event provided by the Town of
Normal, please email ADA Coordinator Greg Troemel or call (309) 454-9580.