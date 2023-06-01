NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On June 27, the Town of Normal will be having a public meeting to seek the communities feedback on the re-envision Vernon Avenue from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue.

“We invite the public to attend a presentation to learn more and provide feedback. The

presentation will be followed by small group discussions designed to help the town better

understand improvements the community values most,” says City Manager Pamela Reece. “We

want to hear from the public to ensure we understand the needs of all users.”

The project objectives include:

Lowering vehicles speeds in the area

Increasing driver awareness

Providing safe crossing for all pedestrians, including elementary school students and bicyclists

The community event will be Tuesday, June 27 at 6:15 p.m. located at Council Chambers in Room 409 in the Uptown Station.

If you need assistance accessing any program, service or event provided by the Town of

Normal, please email ADA Coordinator Greg Troemel or call (309) 454-9580.