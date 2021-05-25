The Toy Foundation, Children’s Hospital Association award OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois $25,000 grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois received a grant from the Children’s Hospital Association Tuesday.

The $25,000 grant goes toward the Prescription for Play project. The project encourages doctors to consider the importance of play in the development of their younger patients.

This even includes prescribing additional playtime, including free visits to the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum.

The grant comes through the Children’s Hospital Association’s Child’s Play: Grants for Play project. The project is sponsored by the Toy Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping kids.

OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois is one of 11 children’s hospitals receiving this grant. A full list of winners is available on the Children’s Hospital Association’s website.