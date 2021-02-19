The truck is full: “Jovie’s Mission” collects thousands of aluminum tabs for charity

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jovie Kaeb accomplished her mission to fill her dad’s truck bed with aluminum tabs, helping raise thousands of dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Jovie’s mom, Jen Kaeb, said they set this goal a little over two months ago and have filled the truck earlier than expected. The family is now preparing to drop off the haul next Friday.

“We thought it may take six months or even a year to do it, but it filled so fast,” Jen Kaeb said.

Once the tabs have been dropped off and are recycled, Ronald McDonald House Charities will receive a check that will go towards covering the costs of individuals staying in their temporary homes. On the charity’s website, they state that each tab can be worth up to fifty cents.

She said people from across the Tri-County area made huge contributions, helping make this fundraiser such a rapid success.

“Really I’m not shocked at how, people, when they hear of something like this everybody just comes together,” Jen Kaeb said.

The eight-year-old philanthropist said she wanted to do something to help sick kids and their families during trying times.

“I want to help them get better and not have to pay for anything,” Jovie Kaeb said. “You feel happy to help them out.”

Until next Friday, the Kaebs are accepting donations at Russel’s Cycling and Fitness Center and Made With Love Market in Washington, Home Comfort Insulation in Peoria, and someone’s home in Canton.

As for the future of their philanthropic endeavors, Jovie said she would like to keep collecting for charity and Jen said they plan to have another fundraiser at some point.

To learn more about Jovie’s Mission and find drop-off sites, visit their Facebook page.