The Underpass Project in Uptown Normal is looking like a possibility

NORMAL, Ill. — Leaders in Normal hoping to make Uptown Station safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Back in November the town received a $13 million grant from the U.S Department of Transportation to begin an Underpass Project at Uptown Station.

The money comes from the U.S DOT’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development, or BUILD, Grant Program.

On Thursday, an administrator from the Federal Railroad Administration came to speak about the project, saying he applauds the work Normal is doing, and that the underpass is a necessity. However, the project, isn’t fully funded. In all, it’ll cost $22.5 million.

“We do have other funding opportunities that we are pursuing,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “There will be a local match, but what that dollar amount looks like right now, we are not clear on.”

Koos says he expects funding from the state, and says for the most part, the council is on board with using town funds to complete the project. Provided the town gets the funding, leaders say they expect construction to begin in 2022.

