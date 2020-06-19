The University of Illinois announces fall in-person instruction



URBANA, Ill. (AP) — University of Illinois officials say in-person instruction will take place at the school in the fall, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place to protect students if the state has moved into Phase IV of its reopening schedule.

In announcing its plans Thursday, Chancellor Robert Jones said there will be as much in-person instruction and residential occupancy as restrictions of space, health and safety allow. University officials say classes will be in spaces that allow adequate social distancing between students and professors.

As an added precaution, face coverings will be required in all instructional spaces and classroom