‘The variants are becoming much more prominent,’ Reditus Lab identifies P.1 variant in Central Illinois

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories has identified “several” COVID variants after 321 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples were collected throughout March.

According to Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi, 124 samples of those samples were of B.1.1.7 lineage, better known as the UK (United Kingdom) Variant; two were the South African (B.1.3.5.1) variant; 14 were the Santa Clara (B.1.4.2.7/4.2.9) variant and 16 were the Brazil (P.1) variant.

The demographics of the samples from the patients with Brazil (P.1) variant identified were from the Central Illinois area. This includes Peoria, Pekin, Morton, and Bloomington.

Rossi said the Brazil variant is believed to be the most concerning of all identified variants due to resistance of vaccines, potentially increased pathogenicity, and increased levels of transmissibility than the original strain.

“The variants are becoming much more prominent,” Rossi said. “This is causing growing concern of experts and we need to identify the variants and make sure the public is aware.”