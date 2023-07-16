EUREKA Ill. (WMBD) — The Wall That Heals is a traveling replica of the Vietnam War wall memorial in Washington, D.C. A third-scale replica of the wall has been in Central Illinois for nearly a week.

More than 58,000 names occupy the wall of those who served and lost their lives during the Vietnam War.

Mary Hinrichsen helped bring the wall to Central Illinois. She said it’s incredibly rewarding to be able to bring the wall to those who may not be able to travel to Washington, D.C

“Having it right here in our backyard, to be able to pay our respects and see the wall and just sit here and experience it. It’s wonderful to have right here in our village,” said Hinrichsen.

Lloyd Funk served in Vietnam and lost multiple friends and brothers in arms during his service. He said he found their names on the wall, and keeping their names engraved is a way to forever memorialize his friends and to highlight them for making the ultimate sacrifice.

“It brings back memories, it hurts at times, but it’s something they have to look forward to,” said Funk.

The wall’s next stop will be Monticello, Minnesota.