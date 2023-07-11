EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traveling Vietnam War Memorial Wall replica, The Wall That Heals, has arrived in Eureka where it will be on display for the public from July 13 to July 16.

The 53-foot trailer that makes its way around the country will have it’s opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It is a mobile education center that will teach about the impact of the war which ended 50 years ago this year.

There will be photos of local veterans included in the display.

People will be allowed to visit the wall 24 hours a day. It will be located at Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka.

More information can be found here.