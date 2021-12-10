The Way Down Wanderers are ready for a foot-stomping good time at the Scottish Rite Theatre

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria-Area band is set to play at a newly-renovated venue right here at home.

The Way Down Wanderers will be wandering into the Scottish Rite Theatre Saturday night.

Matt Sheehan spoke with lead band members Collin Krause and Austin Krause-Thompson about the show. They say you can expect a foot-stomping good time at the Scotty, located on NE Perry Avenue in Peoria.

The band is excited to head East in the springtime for a tour, but are ready to play in their hometown Saturday night.

Doors open at 6:30 Saturday, the show starts at 7:30.

You can learn more about the show and get tickets right here.