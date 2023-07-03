PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There were concerns that the drought would mean canceling the show.

But thanks to recent rainfall those concerns have been avoided and the organizers are excited about having a traditional 4th of July celebration go on as scheduled.

With Independence Day comes plenty of fireworks, and one place you’ll find them is Glen Oak park in Peoria. The recent drought in Central Illinois led some to question whether the 3rd of July show would go on.

But the recent rainfall solved that.

For Emily Cahill, who is the executive director for the Peoria park district, the 3rd of July fireworks show is a traditional event.

“We never want to compromise patron safety or staff safety, that is always our top priority and we share that commitment with both chiefs, and so we’ve been working with them, talking with them several times a day.”

She says that keeping in contact with both police chief Eric Echevarria and fire chief Shawn Sollberger about the weather was important.

The show itself is an opportunity to entertain those who may not be able to go to the 4th of July show at the riverfront.

Cahill went on, “This is one of those steady things that happens every year, and we love that about being the park district here and being able to be that constant force of support in our community and that constant commitment to everyone who lives here.”