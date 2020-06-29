Worker who fell from Brimfield water tower expected to make a full recovery

BRIMFIELD, ILL. (WMBD) — A Nebraska man that fell from a water tower in Brimfield is expected to make a full recovery. In a Facebook post, Brimfield Village President Dan Fishel said the 19-year-old is headed back to Nebraska to begin rehab.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, the teen was working with a Maguire Iron Paint crew when he fell about 100 feet from the tower. At the time, Asbell said the teen’s injuries were considered serious.

In the Facebook post, Fishel said that medical staff has goals of the teen being able to walk again sometime within the next three to four months. He said that a full recovery is expected within the next 20-24 months.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected