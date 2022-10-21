Members from The YANI Collective joined us today on Good Day Central Illinois to talk about their upcoming art affair.



The Too Sophisticated, Too Ratchet Art Affair is a local event, which will feature live hip-hop music and a fashion show. You can check out the video to hear a little more about The YANI Collective, the event, and Lexii Loushell’s experience on America’s Next Top Model.



The art affair will be taking place at the Premier Event & Entertainment Center on 3214 N Dries Lane in Peoria, Illinois. The event will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Check out The YANI Collective on their Facebook page and get your tickets to the event at Eventbrite.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.