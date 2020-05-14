Realtors say there is no better time than right now to buy a home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re thinking of buying a home now might be the time to do so. Leaders with the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) say more and more people are viewing homes by the hour.

According to President Kendra Sipes, Peoria’s housing market hasn’t missed a beat, despite COVID-19 drastically affecting other businesses.

“Initially when the shelter in place first went into effect mid-march our showings took a huge decline,” said Sipes.

Sipes says, at that time, there was a lot of uncertainty, people were scared if they viewed a home they could expose themselves to COVID-19, but then, all of a sudden things changed.

“A lot of buyers, at that time, went online to start looking at homes, and a lot of agents started adapting and making more video and virtual tours available,” said Sipes.

She says that combined with low inventory, made people at home think, if I don’t get a home now I’ll possibly miss out. Michael Maloof, President of Jim Maloof Realty says, another reason could be that people are realizing how great of an area this is.

“The Peoria area, it’s not just the city, it’s all of the bedroom communities,” said Maloof. “The pent up demand for housing is so strong that people are inspired to look for housing during this time.”

He says people see what this area has to offer and can’t wait to settle down.

“You’ve got employers like the medical community, all three hospitals,” he said. “We are all looking and hiring people on a large scale. We have people coming into our town who are not only technicians but physicians.”

No matter what brings people to the area, Sipes says, there is no better time than right now for buyers to purchase homes.

“Our interest rates are still really low,” said Sipes. “It’s a great time for buyers to take advantage of the market in terms of interest.”

She says despite any virus related restrictions, home sales in the Peoria area for the month of April were virtually the same as they were last year.