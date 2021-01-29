Theresa Tracy Trot donates over $45,000 to pancreatic cancer research

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theresa Tracy Trot delivered a check to the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria last week.

Theresa Tracy Trot’s creative fundraising efforts managed to raise $45,044.54 for UICOMP’s pancreatic cancer research.

Tracy Trot held several fundraisers last year, including the annual Theresa Tracy Trot that was held virtually on Nov. 7.

The non-profit was created in memory of Theresa Ann Tracy, who passed away after battling pancreatic cancer in 2010. Its goal is to increase survivability through awareness and supporting the advancement of a cure.

Theresa Tracy Trot also donated the same amount to Illinois Cancer Care. You can learn more about the non-profit on its website.