These local school districts, businesses will be closed Thursday due to weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Cancellations are beginning to come in as inclement weather persists throughout the region.
The following schools and institutions have canceled services for Thursday, Feb. 3:
- Peoria Public Schools: Remote learning, all activities are canceled
- Dunlap Community School District: Snow day to be made up May 13
- Tremont School District: Snow day, all activities postponed
- Connect Transit Bloomington/Normal: No services
- Bradley University: Remote learning, all academic buildings will be open
