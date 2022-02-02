These local school districts, businesses will be closed Thursday due to weather

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Cancellations are beginning to come in as inclement weather persists throughout the region.

The following schools and institutions have canceled services for Thursday, Feb. 3:

Peoria Public Schools: Remote learning, all activities are canceled

Dunlap Community School District: Snow day to be made up May 13

Tremont School District: Snow day, all activities postponed

Connect Transit Bloomington/Normal: No services

Bradley University: Remote learning, all academic buildings will be open

This story will be updated as more cancellations are made.