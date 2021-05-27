‘They have given us life,’ community rallies to help rebuild burned down Women’s Care Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Women’s Care Center destroyed by arson on May 3 is rebuilding with the help of the community.

Over the past few weeks, the center relocated to a temporary location to continue serving moms and babies, with a new ultrasound machine, furniture and a “crib closet”, a rack of baby clothes and toys.

Connie McClure, director of the Women’s Care Center, said its all thanks to the community.

“The community has been unbelievable. I went to pick up some signs today and he said, ‘This is one me’ … so we’ve had these wonderful moments of generosity that have really sustained us,” she said.

McClure said one in five moms receive services from the area, and they are expecting to serve 500 babies this year.

The next challenge, she said, is finding a permanent location and raising money.

They need $1 million to successfully relocate to a permanent place.

McClure said she hopes to pay it forward someday.

“It has been overwhelming to be the recipients of such love and generosity and we hope to be on the other side of that someday. They have given us life,” she said.

The temporary center is located at 7620 N University St in Peoria, just two blocks from the original location.