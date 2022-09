NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera stealing from Menards.

The man, who NPD calls on Facebook a “Howard Stern wannabe,” entered Menards and stole several expensive electronic items. He was then seen leaving in a white Ford Escape, pictured below.

If you have any information to help identify this suspect, please contact Officer J. Zabukovec at 309-454-9535 or jzabukovec@normal.org.