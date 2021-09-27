Thief steals possessions and car, Bloomington PD find it parked at his house

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man is accused of stealing a car and other possessions, drove the vehicle home, and was subsequently arrested for theft early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., Bloomington Police Officers responded to the 700 block of W. Mullberry Street for a theft where a vehicle and other personal property was stolen.

Minutes later, officers found the stolen vehicle about half a block away and parked in the rear of the suspect’s residence, in the 500 block of N. Mason Street.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Ryan M. Mooney, 29.

He has been charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office with:

One count of residential burglary

One county of burglary without causing damage

One count of criminal trespass to vehicles

Two counts of resisting a peace officer

The requested bond is $100,000.