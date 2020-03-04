Thieves stealing car parts from car lots in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Thieves are targeting car lots and stealing parts. In the past couple of weeks, thieves have been stealing parts from sitting cars.

Bob Lindsay Honda says within the last week multiple cars have been missing parts. This past weekend, Bob Lindsay Honda and Carwise were victims of theft again. Both dealers located along Pioneer Parkway.

Thieves are cutting out the catalytic converters and selling them to scrap lots for money. Honda service director, Curt Baumgart says there has been a string of these thefts and it’s’ costing them and other dealers lots of money.

“They can be, generally in the 1500 dollar range for most of them. We’re reviewing footage from our security cameras to work with the police and we’re looking at some other measures and looking at an alternate way to do it,” Baumgart said.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time but police are looking at possible suspects.