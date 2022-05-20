NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Thieves have stolen more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

According to Normal police, it occurred sometime before the store opened on May 13. Two thieves stole approximately $23,000 worth of electronics and some luggage.

Police said the thieves were two men wearing Walmart vests and facemasks. It is believed that the suspects have stolen from other Walmart stores.

The suspects are believed to drive a dark SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Normal Police Sergeant Josh Wilfon at 309-454-9535.