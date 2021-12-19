Third annual ‘A Mother’s Wish’ to be held on Dec. 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jehan Gordon-Booth is hosting the third annual ‘A Mother’s Wish’ celebration for children of incarcerated moms and youth in care.

The event will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Warehouse on State, at 736 SW Washington St. in Peoria.

Kids are welcome to enjoy a special holiday celebration with local community leaders. Children will receive toys, games, and prizes.

Those who would like to attend can RSVP by calling (309) 681-1992, or email repjgordon@gmail.com.