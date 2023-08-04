PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services and the Peoria City/County Health Department are warning the public after a third rabid bat was identified in Peoria County.

The first bat was found in April and once again, the health department is warning citizens, via a press release, about the potential risk of exposure to rabies.

“Do not attempt to handle or engage with bats in your home,” cautions Becky Spencer, Director

of PCAPS. “If you have been exposed to bats, please report that exposure immediately to PCAPS and Peoria City/County Health Department to assess the need for rabies treatment.”

The press release states that “rabies is a dangerous but preventable disease that affects the central nervous system of humans are other mammals.”

Rabies is most often transmitted to humans from a bite of a rabid animal, but it can sometimes come from domestic animals such as dogs and cats.

PCAPS and the health department listed guidelines for people to follow when it comes to protecting themselves and their pets from rabies: