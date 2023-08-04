PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services and the Peoria City/County Health Department are warning the public after a third rabid bat was identified in Peoria County.
The first bat was found in April and once again, the health department is warning citizens, via a press release, about the potential risk of exposure to rabies.
“Do not attempt to handle or engage with bats in your home,” cautions Becky Spencer, Director
of PCAPS. “If you have been exposed to bats, please report that exposure immediately to PCAPS and Peoria City/County Health Department to assess the need for rabies treatment.”
The press release states that “rabies is a dangerous but preventable disease that affects the central nervous system of humans are other mammals.”
Rabies is most often transmitted to humans from a bite of a rabid animal, but it can sometimes come from domestic animals such as dogs and cats.
PCAPS and the health department listed guidelines for people to follow when it comes to protecting themselves and their pets from rabies:
- If you see a bat in your home, leave the room and close the door if possible. Place a
towel under the door to block escape and call PCAPS at 309-672-2440, after hours at
309-674-3131. Do not attempt to handle or kill the bat. PCAPS will respond at any time
to capture and impound bats that residents have encountered inside the living space of a
home in Peoria County.
- Report all animal bites to PCAPS and the Health Department. If someone has been
bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with
soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
- Notify PCAPS or the Health Department if you suspect you, another household member,
or a pet has been exposed. This includes if the bat was seen in a room with a sleeping
child or adult.
- If you find a dead bat in your home, call PCAPS for instructions.
- Tightly close all outside doors to prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied
spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might have
contact with people and pets.
- Carefully examine your home for holes that might allow bats entry. Any opening larger
than a quarter-inch by a half-inch should be caulked. Board up any openings to your
attic, basement, porch, or garage. Cap chimneys with screens.
- Be sure dogs and cats are updated on rabies vaccinations by consulting with your
veterinarian. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans
- Do not handle wild or domestic animals that have been trapped. Contact PCAPS for
assistance.
- Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by an
animal. Teach children not to approach or to touch any animal they do not know.