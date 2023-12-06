EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has released the Third clue for the Find Folepi Ornament hunt on Wednesday.

Here is the Third clue:

Pine cones, berries, bows and lights, Together will make a beautiful sight. It can be hung on windows or doors, Or put up for display to be seen by more. The meaning can vary from place to place, But this time of year with the birth of a special child, We celebrate Christmas 12 different ways, Until the Kings arrive. The gifts we receive from those we love May come one day at a time. There may be silver, there may be gold, There may be frankincense and myrrh. And under the tree you will find, many different gifts for all ages. But tradition says not to open Until Christmas day arrives. FOLEPI ORNAMENT HUNT THIRD CLUE

Those participating in the hunt can use the clues to try and locate a 3-inch, round, clear, acrylic, Folepi ornament hidden outside somewhere on public property within East Peoria city limits.

The person who locates the ornament will win:

• A $250 VISA gift card

• Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

• One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

• Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites

All Central Illinois residents are eligible to participate in the hunt. Those hunting are encouraged to be respectful and to not block traffic when searching for the ornament.