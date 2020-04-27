Third COVID-19 testing site opens in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 testing site is now open at John Gwynn Park near the Carver Center in Peoria.

The site opened Monday for drive thru or walk up testing.

“Because of where we’re located we have a huge population of minority residents that live here, probably more so high risk, being in the 61605,” said Michelle Sanders, director of marketing and communications for Heartland Health Services.

To meet testing criteria, people must be showing at least one symptom. There will be 150 tests available daily.

A spokesperson says the site brings testing access to a high risk area.

“This was a location that Jehan Gordon-Booth wanted us to make sure that we were in the heart of the community and reaching out to those particular groups,” said Sanders.

People will need to bring their ID and insurance card to get tested. The site is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing site locations at the Heartland Health Clinic on Wisconsin Avenue in Peoria is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. A site at the Peoria City/County Health Department is open Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.