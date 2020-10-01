Third person arrested in connection to Peoria homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A third person has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Terrence Dunigan Jr. in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

17-year-old Mikeal Reed has been charged with first-degree murder and two others are also in custody. 19-year-old Talya Zolicoffer Jr. and 16-year-old Keon Patterson have also charged with first-degree murder.

On Sept. 5, police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening with the caller saying a male was breathing, but not conscious in the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane. They said Peoria Firefighters arrived at the scene of a shooting where they found Dunigan unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced Dunigan dead at 7:44 p.m.

Dunigan’s parents previously called on the community to come forward with information.

“Speak up,” Jashawnda Dunigan, Terrence’s mother said. “This has been my motto for the last seven years, speak up. Because it’s going to knock at your door and you’re going to have the same emotions.”

Reed’s bond has been set at $1 million. Zolicoffer and Patterson’s bonds are each $500,000. All three are set to be arraigned Thursday, Oct. 1.

Latest Headlines