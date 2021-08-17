Third teenager arrested in armed carjacking

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A third teenager is in custody in connection to a carjacking in Peoria on Aug. 10th.

According to a post on the Peoria Police Facebook page, members of the Special Investigations Division apprehended the 17-year-old male near Village Green Court and Braves Court.

The juvenile was transported to the police station for interview purposes and was arrested for home invasion and motor vehicle theft.

The juvenile has been transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

18-year-old Brandon McGrew and a 16-year-old were also arrested in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Allen at (309)-494-8367 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309)-673-9000.